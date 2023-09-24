Is The Challenge USA new tonight on CBS, September 24, 2023?

Is The Challenge USA new tonight on CBS? Is the network ever going to get back to programming the show on Sundays?

Let’s be real here when we say, first and foremost, that we understand why it would make some sense to put the reality show back on twice a week — CBS doesn’t have a lot of scripted programming right now, so why not try to pair the show with Big Brother as much as possible?

Well, the network is sticking with the same plan that they debuted last week, which includes a lot of Yellowstone, Big Brother, and no new episodes of The Challenge USA. You are going to have a chance to see it back when we get to Thursday, which is when an episode titled “Slippery Business” will air.

Want to learn a little bit more about what’s ahead here? Then go ahead and check out the latest synopsis below:

“Slippery Business” – Challengers must navigate a slippery situation when they battle it out in a physical wrestling match, on THE CHALLENGE: USA, Thursday, Sept. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. TJ Lavin is the host.

We have noted this already but at this point, it does feel pretty clear the contestants that are going to be in the most danger. Just think about what’s going on with Tyler, Chris, and Cassidy, who all find themselves on the outside looking in for some major alliances. If they are going to have a chance to make a final, they will probably have to win in some form the rest of the way. That’s not easy when you think about the competition.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Challenge USA right now, including some other updates

What do you most want to see moving into The Challenge USA season 2 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







