Chicago Fire season 14 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Well, the last thing that we want to do within this piece is beat around the bush, so let’s just go ahead and share the following: More often than not, networks tend to share premiere-date news for all of their fall shows this time of year. Why do anything different now? All of One Chicago is coming back to NBC this fall, specifically in either late September or October. The network should want to get some more news out there at this point, and for one specific reason: Promotion! You’ve got a hit reality show in America’s Got Talent on the air right now, so why not use that for promos and the like?

The Chicago Fire premiere date is going to be announced most likely as the Med and PD premiere dates, so be prepared for that. The timeslots for the shows are 100% not changing.

What can you expect here story-wise?

First and foremost, the writers are going to have to address what’s going on with Ritter, as Daniel Kyri is exiting the show as a series regular. The same goes for Jake Lockett as Carver, but there was at least a little bit more closure there. You will see new faces, more fires, and of course heroic moments. We also want romance, and a fascinating story for Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide. What does it look like as they navigate her pregnancy at this point? In all the years that we’ve had the firefighter drama around, this is a story that we have not seen explored. That’s a chance for something new.

