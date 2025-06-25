Chicago Fire season 14: Brandon Larracuente set as regular

While we wait for production on Chicago Fire season 14 to officially get underway, we have more news to share regarding casting!

So, with that very thing in mind, why not look more in the direction of Brandon Larracuente? According to a new report from Deadline, the actor — recently a part of a short-lived Wolf Entertainment show in On Call — is going to be a series regular moving forward. There are no major details out there about the part as of yet, save for the fact that he is going to be a member of Firehouse 51.

It does not take too much effort to realize why this Chicago Fire casting is important. After all, remember that Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) departed at the end of season 13. Meanwhile, our general feeling is that Daniel Kyri (Ritter) will be written out at the start of this coming season. There need to be replacements and Brandon could be one of them. If you are the writers, we imagine that the priority here is going to be making sure that you have a character here who is different on some level than anyone we have seen before.

Within the next few weeks, we do tend to think that a Chicago Fire premiere date is going to be announced. Let’s just say that our general expectation is that it will be around in late September or early October, and with a storyline that could feel both familiar and new to what we have seen before. There are going to be dramatic rescues aplenty but at the same time, we tend to think you are going to get plenty of personal stories, as well.

