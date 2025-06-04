Chicago Fire season 14: Taylor Kinney signs deal; episode count

There are a couple of big-time stories to report on today when it comes to Chicago Fire season 14, but it all begins with Taylor Kinney.

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, the show’s longtime lead and original cast member has signed a new deal to stay put on the NBC hit. The same goes for Miranda Rae Mayo (who has been with the series for years) alongside Dermot Mulroney, who signed a one-year deal as Dom Pascal last year. That move is not too strange for an established actor coming on board a show that has been around for a long time; we personally see it as a move to see whether or not the series is best for both parties. Luckily, it was.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for get other TV reactions and reviews!

One other interesting tidbit that came out of the Deadline report is noting that the plan is for all three Chicago shows to go for 21 episodes, one less than what we saw recently. This may be a part of a larger cost-cutting measure, one that could also include some series regulars not appearing in every episode (which we have seen in the past).

Are we glad that these actors are sticking around? 100% sure but at the same time, we remain pretty sad that both Jake Lockett and Daniel Kyri are both set to depart. In the case of the latter, it remains to be seen how Ritter’s exit is going to be addressed, given that it was not something really addressed in the season 13 finale. Hopefully, more news comes out over the summer; it is our general feeling at present that the show will start filming in the middle of the summer.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire, including other insight on what is to come

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Chicago Fire season 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







