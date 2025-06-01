Chicago Fire season 14 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Now that we have officially made it into June, is there a chance that more news on Chicago Fire season 14 will be coming out?

Of course, we do not have to sit here and say that there is a demand for more of the show, mostly because you already know that. The mystery at the moment is when NBC is going to announce something more — and the same goes for the rest of the franchise, as well. We do not think that there are any huge changes that are being plotted here, and we tend to think that late September / early October makes some sense when it comes to a start time. If there is a mystery that lingers here, it is tied more to what the story will be (and we’ll get to that shortly).

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV reactions and reviews!

For now, it is worth stating that there is an extremely good chance that we are going to learn more about Chicago Fire season 14 before the end of the month. Typically broadcast networks reveal specific dates in either June or early July, and we do not see any real reason to think that this is going to change now. It gives them a lot of time to promote whatever is next and in the end, we tend to think that this is always needed.

As for the changes moving forward…

The drama already wrote out, more or less, Jake Lockett’s character of Sam Carver. We are still left to wonder how they are going to write out Daniel Kyri’s character of Ritter. It stinks that it happened but at the same time, we can’t say that we are altogether shocked here, either. This is a show that is in a cost-cutting mode, and we just hope that there is a proper goodbye early on in the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Chicago Fire now, including what else is poised to be coming

What are you most excited to see moving into Chicago Fire season 14, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







