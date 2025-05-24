Chicago Fire season 14 spoilers: Is a time jump coming?

Chicago Fire season 14 has already been greenlit on NBC, but the problem is that you will be waiting until September in order to see it.

So what are some of the stories going to be then? A few were set up in the season 13 finale, and some will certainly be informed by the fact that a time jump will be coming. This is typical for a show that likes to be in real-time, but it is perhaps more significant this time thanks to the fact that Stella Kidd is currently pregnant.

Speaking to TV Insider, showrunner Andrea Newman did not necessarily say that we are getting a premiere leap of about four months, but she did indicate that something is going to be coming here:

Yeah, we always do that time jump. How much of a time jump, we don’t know, but I think the way we are looking at it and who knows exactly what’ll happen with this pregnancy journey for her, but what we want is that idea that parents who are first responders face, which is the stakes go so high. You think they’re high now when you’re married to the person in a firehouse, what if you’re both trapped in a fire together and realizing you’re going to leave your child orphan essentially, which is what happened to Kidd when she was young. So it’s a big fear of hers. And now yeah, the stakes are just up. Everything gets dialed up when you deal with children on a call, you see the face of your own child.

Ultimately, a pregnancy storyline like this is not something that Chicago Fire has been able to explore too much and within that, there are going to be opportunities to explore some fun stuff. At the end of the day, though, Stella and Severide have gone through SO much — why make them suffer at this point?

