Chicago Fire season 14 premiere date hopes over at NBC

Following the big finale tonight on NBC, do you want to get a Chicago Fire season 14 premiere date? What about other news in general?

First and foremost here, let’s just start off here with a reminder that the show is very-much coming back for more! You do not have to worry about that, and the same can be said for the remainder of the franchise as well. We have a feeling these series are all going to last for however long that they are profitable and given Dick Wolf’s longstanding ability to balance a budget, that could be for quite some time. (The unfortunate trade-off that comes along with this is that we might end up seeing some cast members depart here and there.)

Here is what we can say, as well, about a potential premiere date — odds are, it is going to be in late September or early October. We see very little reason why the network is going to do something different from what they have for a rather long time now. Why would they, given that this has worked for so many years? A more formal announcement here may come a little bit later this summer.

As for what else we know about the next chapter of Chicago Fire at present, let’s just issue a reminder here that there could be fewer than 22 episodes as a cost-cutting measure. There will also be some actors who are likely not a part of every episode. Is that 100% a bummer. There is no doubt about that! However, here is a reminder here that this is the way in which the TV industry is working these days. It may be rather frustrating, but there is no evidence that this is going to change in the relatively near future.

