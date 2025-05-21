Chicago Med season 11 premiere date hopes over at NBC

Following the events of the season 10 finale at NBC, what more is there to say about a Chicago Med season 11 premiere date?

Obviously, the first thing that we really do have to hand out here is a reminder that 100%, you are going to see more of the medical drama down the road. That news is out there and of course, we are looking forward to see just what else ends up being some of the main stories.

As for when we are going to see the cast and crew back, let’s just say that (at least for the time being) you are going to be stuck waiting for a while. The plan at present is that Chicago Med, and the rest of the franchise, is likely going to be coming on the air moving into late September or early October. For the time being, there is no real reason for us to think otherwise.

So how long could a show like this ultimately last?

This is where we do have some good news to share as from our vantage point, there is no immediate end in sight. Why would we think that the franchise is going to be going anywhere in the near future? There is no real reason to freak out about that, so long as the ratings are good and there are people out there who remain curious in seeing more and more of it. We do recognize that a lot of shows do have to come to an end eventually, but that executive producer Dick Wolf traditionally does a great job of ensuring that his series stay below a certain budget threshold. In doing so, they remain both incredibly entertaining for viewers but also cost-effective — even though there are a handful of frustrating departures that do happen here and there.

