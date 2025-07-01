Love Island USA season 7 spoilers: Is Movie Night coming?

If you are watching Love Island USA on Peacock, then odds are, you are watching because you love drama … and more is coming!

So is Movie Night a part of said drama? It’s a fair thing to wonder. We would love to consider the “highlight reel” from Casa Amor to be a major show staple, but really it has only been around the past handful of years. Producers are pretty tight-lipped about what they are planning / not planning, so we have to take a wait-and-see approach with a lot of this stuff.

Here is the crazy thing: Apparently, host Ariana Madix does not even know if Movie Night is coming! When asked about it by The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what she had to say:

I have no idea. I know we have a couple of more weeks left, and I know that our team out here is always pulling things out of their sleeve, and they have so many plans. Sometimes those plans are diabolical, so who knows what’s to come? I have no idea.

We do think that no matter what happens, the whole goal for the producers (beyond just giving us entertainment) is testing a lot of these relationships to see if they will bend or break. Trust is paramount to this stuff in the real world, and being at the villa is a starting-off point! There has not been as many committed relationships as we’ve seen in other past seasons, but this is a thing that does tend to change over time. It’s hardly something that producers have some crystal ball that they will be able to predict.

Because Love Island USA takes place over a short period of time, we tend to think we’ll get news on Movie Night soon enough. Stay tuned…

Do you want to see Movie Night shortly on Love Island USA?

