Reacher season 4 premiere date: Why the lack of news?

Not too long ago, Reacher star Alan Ritchson indicated that he had completed work behind the scenes on season 4. Meanwhile, we tend to think a lot is happening when it comes to editing and post-production. Everything is pushing forward with this next chapter, based primarily on Gone Tomorrow by Lee Child.

With all of this in mind, we do move into the next big question: Why are there no big announcements happening? If you are the folks at Prime Video, it would certainly make sense to get a reveal or two out there … right?

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Well, for now the biggest reason for the lack of a reveal is tied simply to the fact that we are still too far away from it actually airing. While Ritchson and others have all said at this point that Reacher will be coming back in 2026, we tend to think it is going to be late next year as opposed to at some point in the summer. The Amazon-owned streaming service still has so many other shows coming down the pipeline, and that includes whatever / whenever we are going to get the Neagley-centric spin-off. What would make the most sense is that we get to see it in the summer and then after that, the flagship show comes out at some point in the middle of the fall.

Rest assured, Prime will give you more in the way of insight at some point, whether it be an official premiere date, an approximate one, or a few more details on what is to come. Either way, our general feeling is that we are going to get a ton of great action from start to finish, plus a little bit of humor and character development thrown in at the same time.

What are you the most eager to see heading into Reacher season 4, no matter when we get it?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more great updates on the way.

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