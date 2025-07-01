Love Island USA host Ariana Madix on twists, ‘rigging’ accusations

We know that if there is one show discussed through the lens of craziness and controversy more than any other, it is Love Island USA. This is something that everyone loves to talk about, whether it be either the twists introduced or fan reactions to them.

One of the biggest “controversies” that is routinely thrown out there is one claiming that certain parts of the competition may be rigged, including what happened to have multiple Casa Amor contestants this season another chance. Is there any merit to this? No, but host Ariana Madix understands why people like to chat about it.

Speaking on all of this further in an interview with Deadline, here is a little bit more of what Madix had to say on the subject:

“There’s constantly conspiracy theories about how the show was made or how decisions are made within the villa or with the islanders. There’s always accusations of things being rigged, or that production decided this, that or the other. That’s not true … The audience is so smart about so many things, but they never get it right on what is maybe influenced or not. Islander decisions are never influenced by production. Voting is never rigged. Things are not decided on because the season is going a certain way. The way that we did Casa this year — which I loved, by the way, because it gave people agency, and it prevented people from being singled out as villains — things like that are planned ahead of time.”

Ultimately, what Madix says here applies to every reality show out there. Because of timing, logistics, and a number of other factors, the bulk of this stuff tends to be planned out far in advance. There are also contingencies often put in place in the event that some crazy stuff does end up happening that is outside the plan.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

