Love Island USA season 7: Did Olandria and Nic return?

Given the way in which the last episode of Love Island USA concluded, we recognize some may have questions about Olandria and Nic’s future. Were they really gone?

Well, before going too far down this rabbit hole, let’s just say that the final scene of Tuesday’s episode honestly made it feel pretty clear they’d have a chance to re-join the show. For starters, the producers have too much invested in them — also, why would they want to leave at this point?

During tonight’s new episode on Peacock, the two were actually given a choice. After some time together separate from the villa, they could choose to either go back together, or ultimately depart the show alone. To the surprise of no one, they decided to stick around.

Of course, what makes this whole situation all the more entertaining on the outside is that there have been a legion of fans rooting for these two to figure something out from the beginning — basically meaning that them spending time together could be glorious. Just like so many of you, we do actually want some romances to last after the show! Both do each bring something to the table, so let’s just see what happens from here on out.

Insofar as twists go, not eliminating these two is obviously smart and a highlight of the week — even if this twist (like many things with reality TV) was planned far ahead of time, it does feel rather smart to incorporate it at a point in which fans would want something like it to exist.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

