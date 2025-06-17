Love Island USA season 7 ratings make season 8 inevitable

It may have taken years for Love Island USA to officially take off as a mainstream entity, but let’s just say that we are finally there and then some.

According to a report from Deadline, from June 6 to June 12 the Peacock series generated 1.6 billion minutes viewed across nine available episodes. (The publication cites Luminate’s streaming data.) This is a huge increase from the week prior and it shows further that viewers have become addicted stateside to the reality series like never before.

What led to the real boost in Love Island over time? We honestly think it feels like somewhat of an event, with new episodes almost daily throughout a specific time of the year. It can be edgy enough for modern-day audiences, and it also encourages interactivity from viewers. While some shows like Love is Blind are also enormous hits, you really only have so many opportunities to talk about them. This show presents new material so often that it becomes a staple of any and all summer conversations that you have.

As we move forward, we have to think that a season 8 is coming and beyond that, a season 9 feels like a sure thing. Ariana Madix has proven to be the perfect host and really, the producers have found a format that clicks. We do tend to think that this is all going to bring more and more consistent viewers to Peacock as well, which now has figured out a way to have multiple reality programs that help them stand out. They’ve got this and then also The Traitors US — meanwhile, House of Villains is about to be exclusive to them! We also do wonder if, eventually, we could see Deal or No Deal Island land there similarly given that NBC has yet to renew it.

For now, though, let’s just see if Love Island USA can keep up this momentum…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

