Lioness season 3 renewal: A July 2025 update

First and foremost, let’s just go ahead and say that we 100% would like to get some sort of update on the future of the Zoe Saldana series. She has said in the past that she is still under contract for another season, and that is enough to make us think that this is something that we’re going to be getting eventually. For now, though, both she and executive producer Taylor Sheridan are clearly busy. He is, for example, currently working on the second season of Landman, and he did not have all the scripts ready to go before filming like he has in advance. While the prolific producer may be good at balancing several projects, it is a little harder when they are ones that he is crafting a lot of the stories for. (He does not shoulder that responsibility for Mayor of Kingstown as well as Tulsa King.)

Because there is still no formal Lioness renewal as of this month, it is hard to say that we’ve got a lot of hope for a premiere-date announcement anytime soon — even for a show with this fast a turnaround! Our general sentiment is that perhaps this fall, more clarity will be revealed regarding the future of the show and from there, we can learn more about filming and/or a premiere date.

What could hold it back?

Well, here is your reminder that Sheridan does still have other projects in the works, including a long-discussed Yellowstone spin-off featuring Beth and Rip. There is also the spin-off The Madison, but that has already been filmed. There is another off-shoot with Y: Marshals starring Luke Grimes, but another showrunner has the reins there.

