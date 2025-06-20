Lioness season 3 renewal: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about a Lioness season 3 renewal between now and the end of the summer? There is a case to be made, but we are still waiting to see exactly what is excited here behind the scenes

In a way, we are still somewhat surprised that nothing has been confirmed yet for the Zoe Saldana show, largely due to the fact that the first two seasons were so successful and this has so many big names in the cast! It also feels like there is potential for a lot more stories to tell with Joe, Cruz, and the rest of the world.

So is more news on Lioness on the horizon before the summer? It is possible, but our current feeling here is simply that the cast, crew, and executive producer Taylor Sheridan see no real reason to rush this. For starters, everyone is busy — Nicole Kidman has a ton of other shows! At the same time, Sheridan has been working on Landman and is executive-producing a ton of other series at the same time. He’s stretched thin but we still think that we will return to some other worlds of his at some point.

As for what we would want in season 3, our only wish is for a story that looks and feels a little bit different from what we got in season 2. This means a new mission, but also hopefully one that is structured different from the first two. If there is a criticism we have there, it is that they each get stuck in a little bit of sameness in retrospect. Still, when the action is hitting, there are not many shows out there that are better.

