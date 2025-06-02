Lioness season 3 renewal: A June 2025 update

With us now moving into the month of June, is there any chance at all that a Lioness season 3 renewal is coming up soon?

If you are feeling either impatient or frustrated at this point, let’s just say that we more than understand why. After all, the second season was ordered back in May 2024, and the next potential chapter in the Taylor Sheridan series is currently lagging behind that timeline. Is this a cause for concern? It really just depends on what you are worried about…

When it comes to whether or not Lioness is successful at Paramount+, at this point it feels like we have a clear answer already: It is. The viewership for the first two seasons was by all accounts great, and we tend to think the streaming service would want more of it whenever they could.

However, at the same time there are a couple of things that may be holding it back to a certain extent. Consider, for starters, the fact that Sheridan has so many other projects currently on the go. Season 2 of another big-time hit in Landman is currently in production, as is Tulsa King — the latter is now one he runs, but it still involved behind the scenes. You also have one season of the Yellowstone spin-off The Madison in the can and some other projects in development.

Beyond all of this, shouldn’t we remind everyone that Zoe Saldana recently won an Oscar and is in huge demand? That could be a factor, though we do think she loves playing Joe and would be happy to come back.

For now, we remain optimistic that a Lioness season 3 is going to be coming at some point — it is really just a matter of when. There could be a renewal this month, but do not be overly discouraged if nothing comes out. There is, apparently, no real pressure to rush things along.

