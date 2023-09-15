If there is one thing that we can say already about The Challenge USA season 2 episode 9, it is that it feels quite familiar. After all, once again we saw Chris facing off with someone at the end of the episode, which hasn’t happened in a while but still, has happened this season.

This time around, though, his opponent was actually a Survivor alum in Sebastian, whose big story for a good chunk of the past few episodes has been his relationship with Tori. Unfortunately for him now, that has been cut short — he is the latest reality star to say goodbye to the competition. It was actually pretty clear just from the votes alone that he was one of the people most in danger here.

The elimination round showoff between these two guys was pretty intense — but as Sebastian said, it was almost a “trick shot.” It felt a little bit random at first, but there was actually a little bit of science and technique behind it. If you could think strategically, you had a chance of pulling it off.

So has Chris really established himself as one of the favorites to win the whole season? We certainly know from his time on Survivor that he is about as determined as they come. He’s also really smart and resourceful. Chris just figured out how to make things work for him in this a little bit faster than Sebastian did. Still, this was about as close a showdown as we have seen on this show so far, and it really did come down to the wire.

With Sebastian now gone from the show, it does feel pretty clear that some parts of the series are going to change and honestly, they have to. Tori will have to reassess, and Chris has to figure out where he fits in.

(Photo: CBS.)

