And Just Like That season 3 episode 6: A shocking Aidan reveal

As we talk about the events of And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 today, we should start by noting the following: We did not expect the show to ruin our Fourth of July. Yet, here we are with the news that Aidan cheated on Carrie with his ex … and she’s actually not that upset about it??

First and foremost, we have to discuss this through the lens of what actually happened. Aidan came to visit Sarah Jessica Parker’s character and at that point, he admitted to the infidelity in the midst of what has been a really challenging situation with Wyatt. Remember for a moment that Kathy is also with someone and through that lens, both of them were unfaithful to other people in their lives. Aidan was remorseful and much of what you would expect from people in this situation … but this is where things were strange.

From Carrie’s vantage point, the reason she was relatively quick to forgive is because she did not feel like their relationship was that defined given the events of the end of last season. We do agree that the And Just Like That season 2 finale was confusing — Aidan was devoting his time to Virginia and his kids, and it was not clear if he and Carrie were moving forward together. However, since then we have seen them together multiple times and it appeared very-much that they were an actual couple. It did feel 100% defined.

So now, where do they go from here? We do wonder if Carrie is acting the way she is as a form of denial and things will get rockier from here on out. Or, will they actually get past this in some way? This is a tough situation to piece together, but it does feel like Carrie has another possible love interest in Duncan. What could happen there?

What did you think about the events of And Just Like That season 3 episode 6?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

