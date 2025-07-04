And Just Like That season 3 episode 7: What will Carrie do?

As we look towards And Just Like That season 3 episode 7 on HBO Max next week, it makes all sorts of sense to feel a great sense of uncertainty.

After all, did anyone else think that Aidan would never cheat on Carrie at this point in his life? There are two things that really are shocking here: The fact that it happened, but then also how seemingly okay she is with it after the fact. This is already enough to make us wonder about a lot of different possibilities here, including if her initial reaction is just a defense mechanism.

After all, if you are Carrie at this point, you have a ton of different things to consider here. First and foremost, remember the fact that she doesn’t need Aidan to be happy. He’d already asked a lot of unreasonable things of her when it comes to the relationship and for some odd reason, it feels like the writers just want you to hate him this season. There is also another possible love interest for Carrie in Duncan who is LITERALLY downstairs from her. There are options!

We do believe that episode 7 will actually be spent with Carrie working in order to figure out just how she really feels about this situation overall. Meanwhile, she will also continue to be there for Charlotte, who has confided in her about what Harry is battling. Carrie can be trusted with that, and this and the Aidan story are the two that we are watching the closest — at least for now. There is still time for a lot of different plotlines to evolve.

