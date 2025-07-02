And Just Like That season 3: Kyle MacLachlan open to return

We’ve spent a good while wondering if Kyle MacLachlan could ever appear on And Just Like That — and now, there is hope! Or, at the very least, there is hope in the event the show gets brought back for a season 4!

For those who are not aware, the Twin Peaks actor previously declined an opportunity to come back to the franchise as one-time Charlotte love interest Trey. Are things changing perspective wise? For him, not so much. Instead, it is a little bit more about just wanting the right material to justify a return.

In speaking on this further to Us Weekly, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“[After initially] what they suggested to me, I said, ‘I think there should be more’ … So I just said, ‘I wonder, if the relationship that Charlotte and Trey had demands a little more than their first idea.’”

Of course, we are all for And Just Like That working to be as nostalgic as possible much of the time — heck, that is really the main reason the show even exists! The whole point here is to get hit in the feels over what we are seeing on a fairly regular basis. With Trey, it is really about timing — and this season now may not be the right time when you remember that Harry was just given a cancer diagnosis. All of a sudden, she has a lot on her plate, especially when you consider that the bulk of Charlotte’s stories are often lighthearted in nature … or at least compared to some other plotlines.

Perhaps the craziest thing to consider right now is the simple fact that we are actually at the halfway mark of the season. How did we get here already? That’s something we are still desperately trying to understand.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

