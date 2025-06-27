And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 promo: Is Aidan back?

If there is one thing that feels clear entering And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 next week, it is that Aidan is back in the Big Apple. With that being said, does that mean that he and Carrie Bradshaw are going to be on the same page? Hardly.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a first-look promo for the next episode that is notable for a couple of reasons with Carrie. For starters, you see that she and Duncan are establishing more of a positive work relationship. For now, it seems like this is just a writing collaboration. Could it turn into something more? It feels possible and yet, everything when it comes to Aidan will need to be figured out first. He turns up in this episode by throwing a pebble at a window — and ultimately breaking it along the way.

Is the window shattering here a symbol for what is coming up? Well, at the moment, it definitely feels like you could argue this is the case. Carrie may understood Aidan’s life in Virginia now more than ever. Yet, at the same time, we are still rather concerned about the idea that they are effectively living separate lives. That is not going away.

As for what else is going to be coming up…

Let’s just say for a moment here that we’re going to be seeing Miranda continue to make big decisions with her relationship with Joy. We’re rooting for the two since on paper, they do have a lot going for them. Yet, we’ve seen relationships that look good on paper fall apart before, and we tend to think something similar could transpire.

