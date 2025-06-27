And Just Like That season 3 episode 6: A Carrie, Duncan story?

After his debut on last night’s And Just Like That season 3 episode, is there a chance we see a lot more of Duncan?

Well, here is what makes this character so intriguing. His arc on the show began with complaints over Carrie Bradshaw making noise upstairs. However, the two quickly found a little bit of commonality, mostly in that they are both writers. There’s a chance to form at least a friendship here and, given how messy things are with Aidan, there is always a chance at something more.

So what was the goal with this character? Speaking to TVLine, executive producer Julie Rottenberg noted that “there is sort of a fantasy of being able to connect with someone in a very intellectual and emotional way … There’s nothing better than cracking a problem together with a writing partner and thinking together and learning how the other person thinks and helping each other. It’s thrilling.”

Will this be fun? Absolutely and regardless of if the story turns romantic or not, there is just something great to the idea that Carrie gets to have something like this in her life. She is someone who has always sought a version of fulfillment, and she can both help herself and also help someone else. This is, of course, provided that they do not stir up other conflicts about noise in the future.

At this point, we are around the halfway point of this season. From here on out, our general assumption is that things are about to become so much more complicated. That could of course include romance, but we would not also rule out the careers of some of these characters at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

