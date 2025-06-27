And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A next step…

As you get prepared to see And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 on HBO Max next week, is there anything specific way can say?

Well, first and foremost, let’s just note that we’re at the midway point in the season now, and we do tend to think that this is the time for some characters to make major moves. The question is just what those could look like, as it could easily differ based on who you are talking about. We tend to think that for Carrie, there’s a chance it is about Aidan — doesn’t it have to eventually? We also tend to imagine that at this point, Seema is ready to step up in a big way with her career.

To get a few more preliminary details on what is to come, just check out the full And Just Like That season 3 episode 6 synopsis below:

After starting her own real estate company, Seema takes on her first client, Miranda, who is cautiously taking a next step with Joy.

So what does that next step look like regarding Miranda and Joy? This is always one of the things that has been interesting with this show; you want them to move forward and find happiness, but also still have some conflict. This is easily one of the things that the writers and producers have long done a good job with when it comes to Charlotte, as she’s found some contentment with Harry. However, the two are facing some serious problems now that they are going to have to fight their way through — and doing that is not always going to be easy since it is a health-related struggle. Another problem? Harry wants to do with it in his own way, and that does not necessarily mean a lot of public conversations.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

