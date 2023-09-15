The Challenge USA season 2 episode 10: The chaos to come

Following tonight’s episode, are you curious to learn a little bit entering The Challenge USA season 2 episode 10 on CBS?

Well, the first thing that we should say is that the title for this one is “A Less Perfect Union” … and that the folks at the network are not saying all that much else about it in advance of tonight’s episode. That means, at least for now, we don’t have a synopsis!

Still, we don’t think that we are going to shock anyone in saying that things are going to become all the more intense here as we get closer and closer to the finale. Get prepared for a ton of drama and beyond just that, some really hard decisions for the players. As we do get closer and closer to the final, we tend to think that you are going to be seeing some really tough decisions. There has to be! If you are a part of this show, it is so much more important to think about winning than whether or not your allies are going to make it there. In a lot of ways, that comes secondary.

We do think that to some extent, the game will be unpredictable — it’s always hard to know who is going to be good in a particular arena battle. How could you feel confident in anything?

Based on what we saw tonight…

The real onus here is going to be on Chris to try and figure things out, because he is pretty much on the outs with just about anything. He is a good, physical competitor and honestly, in some ways it is a parallel to what happened to him on Survivor: Edge of Extinction. He proved there that he can come back from some insurmountable odds and easily, you can imagine he could do that again.

