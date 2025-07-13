Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 2 video: Parisa, Alli Jo arrive

Monday night is going to offer you a chance to see Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 2 — so why not talk new arrivals now?

Well, let’s just say that at the center of this particular episode, there are actually going to be multiple women who turn up on the beach, which is almost instantly going to amplify the pressure. The men will be getting a chance to hand out roses soon, and there are more contenders for them to choose from.

Over at the official Bachelor in Paradise Instagram account, you can see a sneak preview that shows Parisa and Alli Jo (both from Grant’s season) hitting the beach for the first time. Of course, it is a dramatic entrance and neither one of them is looking to waste some time before setting their sights on one of the men. The problem? Well, Parisa is going to after someone who could make another woman instantly upset. In other words, exactly what the producers were hoping for.

While all of this may be good TV, it’s also easy to feel bad for both women in the situation. For Parisa in particular, the whole objective of the show is to try and make connections. What is she supposed to do if a lot of the men are already coupled up? She could always just get rejected anyway, but that is something we will have to wait and see on.

If you are still awaiting the Goldens…

We do certainly understand, but it is not poised to be happening yet. This instead feels like an event that will happen come episode 3.

