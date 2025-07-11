Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 2 spoilers: More on Susie’s arrival

We know entering Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 2 on ABC next week, and there are a number of new faces coming to Costa Rica.

Of course, one of them in Justin is inevitably going to be more familiar than others in Susie, and for good reason — not only is she a former final rose, but she is also someone who had a relationship with Justin, who is also down at the beach. What happens when they reunite? Is a love triangle coming? Well, for the time being, let’s just say there is a good chance of that.

For right now, here is what Hannah Brown (who is a major part of this season with the champagne lounge) had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

Oh my gosh, it’s definitely going to rock the boat. Obviously, there are relationships that have happened outside of Paradise that will be tested, and there’s tension there what we’ll get to see. It was definitely a shock and it makes for really entertaining TV.

We’re not sure that anyone involved still is going to end up happy at the end of the season, mostly because if Justin and Susie broke up, it was likely for a reason. However, they may have leftover feelings that they bring into Paradise and if that happens, there could inevitably be some conflict that goes along with that at the same time with any new matches. There is still time for relationships to blossom, but only so much — Paradise is one of those shows that honestly packs a lot into a really short amount of time. This is without even getting into the impending presence of the Golden contestants in due time.

