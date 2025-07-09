Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 2 trailer: More Kat drama?

Next week on ABC you are going to get a chance to dive into Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 2 — so what carnage awaits us?

Well, one of the things that has been made abundantly clear already is that Kat could yet again be at the center of some storylines — even if there is a potential romance that could work between her and Dale. What happens when someone brings an allegation that she is there only for her career and/or cause drama? Well, that’s when Dale is seemingly going to fight back.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see the full trailer for what lies ahead, one that features Dale immediately coming to her defense saying that he would never imagine speaking to someone “on his worst day” the way that Kat is spoken to here. This does feel like some sort of evidence that we’re going to be seeing this relationship last for at least a little while … but does that mean an engagement? Hardly.

The most annoying thing about the trailer for episode 2 is that it is really just a look at what is coming the rest of the season. The Golden cast, for example, is not going to be here at any point on Monday, and you are going to be waiting a little while to see them still. Sure, they are absolutely going to bring a little bit of fun — and they’re also going to go on dates! A romance here is obviously what we’re hoping for more than anything else, but the main question there simply comes down to time. Is there a chance that they simply will not be there long enough?

