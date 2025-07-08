Bachelor in Paradise 10 episode 2 spoilers: Susie, Justin drama?

As we start to look towards Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 2 on ABC next week, one thing is inevitable: Past becomes present. That is almost always going to be the case when you have a former couple on the beach together!

For those who are not aware, Susie (a one-time Final Rose recipient) and Justin (currently in the cast) had a relationship that lasted for a good stretch. When she turns up, isn’t it easy to say that could create some problems? If nothing else, it will cause the two of them to example where they are at and whether or not they are ready to date other people.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more reality TV discussions!

If that’s not enough, Bachelor in Paradise episode 2 is also going to bring back some other notable contestants, including a fan-favorite alum in Jill! To learn more, take a look at the synopsis below:

As the tides turn with the men holding the roses, Alli Jo, Parisa, Jill and Susie arrive with date cards, instantly turning heads and shaking up the beach. Meanwhile, Jesse unveils the next chemistry test: a secret swipe activity revealing who the beachgoers really want to kiss. Only mutual matches earn a chance to slip away, and the bold don’t hesitate to chase temptation. Later, emotions run high as unresolved feelings between Susie and her ex, Justin, resurface.

Of course, people are going to be heartbroken and more emotional moments are coming. The hard part for us as a viewer is still knowing that the Golden contestants are not there yet. They were marketed so heavily entering the season and yet, they aren’t turning up until a little bit later. Maybe they will serve as a source of entertainment — also hopefully a little bit of relationship optimism at the same time.

Related – See more thoughts on the Bachelor in Paradise premiere last night!

What do you most want to see entering Bachelor in Paradise season 10 episode 2?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







