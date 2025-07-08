Bachelor in Paradise 10 premiere: Who was eliminated?

Given that the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere was a whopping three hours long, of course we needed closure at the end!

With that in mind, what did we actually get here? Let’s just say that we did have a Rose Ceremony that led to multiple women being conflicted, and everything led to Alexe’s decision. Despite being known for having a llama on the show last season, she had to make the pivotal choice here. Luckily for Jonathon fans, she chose him! He has a chance to stick around, and see if there is any sort of larger connection here.

So who ended up being eliminated at the end of the hour? Think Sam, Ricky, Hakeem, and then also Kyle. The funniest part of this is how Sam literally just showed up and yet, he is now gone and a lot of people probably aren’t too mad about it. (He’s still keeping the main thing, the main thing — have no fear about that.)

In general, it is really too early to say whether or not any of the couples we’ve met so far are really going to work — but oddly, we do tend to think that Dale and Kat are both unexpected and also interesting. The two seem so different and yet, it kind of works? He may calm her down a little bit?

The biggest disappointment here

Well, let’s just put it this way — the Golden contestants are not here yet! Most of the contestants we had in the first three hours were just not that memorable. With some others, you are a little more dependent on the lore of the show. (Kat does still seem to have a villain edit going, though, based on the trailer at the end.)

What did you think about the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere overall?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

