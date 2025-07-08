Bachelor in Paradise 10 premiere: Is new version a win, or a dud?

We anticipated that the Bachelor in Paradise season 10 premiere was going to be different from what we’ve seen in the past. That was apparent within the first few minutes. The Mexico beach resort was gone and in its place, we have a resort in Costa Rica that feels swankier. You’ve got air conditioning, a beach, a jungle, and a number of new editing tricks. Hello, slow motion … and dream sequences?

We will say this: It’s understandable that the show would borrow elements from Love Island given that it has taken the country by storm. However, did they really need to take this much? In between the slow walks, the music choices, and even some of the challenges, it feels a lot like the Peacock show except with slightly older contestants who we are familiar with already.

All of that side, some of the early Bachelor in Paradise roasting on social media seems to be going too far. There are people nostalgic for the old resort and its weird / janky charms, but at the end of the day, the old version had run its course. The ratings were falling and the dates were insanely repetitive. Recycling storylines had become too much of a trend. The show needed to do something new. We don’t mind some of the challenges, and it does still feel like some of the humor from the earlier seasons is still there.

Can we do with fewer flashbacks to previous seasons? Sure, and around the 90-minute mark it was abundantly clear already that a three-hour premiere was way too much for a show like this. Yet, this version of Paradise is showing us that the producers are willing to put effort and time into evolving the show and the Bachelor Nation brand. That in itself makes us feel like it is worth a few more watches to see how it grows.

What are you thinking about the changes on Bachelor in Paradise season 10?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

