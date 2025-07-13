Tracker season 3 premiere date confirmed by CBS

If you have been looking forward to seeing Tracker season 3 on CBS, we have news today that should be worth your while!

After all, this week it was officially confirmed that the Justin Hartley series is going to be back starting on Sunday, October 19 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it will be joined by the new competition series The Road executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan. This is one of the later premieres that the network is doing, but it is using October 12 to launch the latest seasons of Matlock as well as Elsbeth. They clearly realize that Tracker, one of the most successful shows that they have, is going to be more than fine no matter where it lands.

Now that we do have the premiere date taken care of, we can now transfer our attention over to a number of other questions. Take, for starters, what the story is going to be moving forward. If you are the folks at the network, what direction do you really want to take things in? We know that the season 2 finale raised some even bigger questions when it comes to Ashton and Colter’s entire family history, but do you choose to let that linger? One of the tricky things is that both Dory and Russell are somewhat essential to playing all of this out and yet, Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles are incredibly busy. What we’re getting at here is that it could be a hard thing to balance.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that come September, we will get at least some sort of trailer that sets the stage further for what to expect.

