Tracker season 3 spoilers: EP on Ashton – death mystery

We know at this point that you are going to be seeing Tracker season 3 premiere on CBS this fall — and of course, it will be intense. How can it not? Based on what we’ve learned at this point, Colter’s own mom in Mary Dove may have had a role to play in what happened to his father Ashton.

What we are trying to say here is that Justin Hartley’s character has a lot he needs to figure out sooner rather than later. Are you ready for more twists and turns? You better count on it!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Elwood Reid noted that you are going to have a chance to get a little more intel on this mystery at some point when the show returns:

“I think Colter is going to get an answer; he’s going to get some lies. I mean, look, it’s families. Families are fucking messy. Family will lie to your face.

“What’s interesting about Colter, it’s like, what does he do with whatever his mom tells him? Does he believe her? Can he forgive her, even if she tells him the whole truth? I don’t know … I think there is a much bigger mystery with what his father was up to that caused him to go off the deep end, that I think we’re going to get into as the season goes on, and hopefully be able to bring back his sister, his brother. We’re going to play with those things. I think that’s what makes the show special, to have that emotional element.”

Of course, the challenge with bringing back Dory and Russell is that Melissa Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles are both extremely busy with other shows — this was the inherent challenge that came with casting big names in those parts! It is hardly something you can ignore at this point.

