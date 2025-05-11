Tracker season 3 premiere date hopes for Justin Hartley, cast

After what you see tonight when it comes to the Tracker season 2 finale, what can we say about a season 3 premiere date?

The first, quite obvious thing that we can say at the moment is quite simple, and it is that the Justin Hartley drama is 100% coming back. That renewal was confirmed some time ago, and the producers most likely have a lot of confidence in where things stand. That enables them to think big, and we’re sure that the next chapter for Colter Shaw will look and feel different than anything that we have seen before.

Now, let’s take a further look at the long-term future for a moment. Tracker has already been mentioned as a part of the CBS fall schedule, and the good news here is that you do not have to wait for more news regarding that. However, you will probably not an exact date until over the course of the summer. We do not anticipate a huge change here, as the show will most likely come back at some point either in late September or early October. The episode count should also be pretty simple.

If there is one big thing that we are eager to see moving forward, it has a lot to do with guest stars. Of course, we want to see the likes of Jensen Ackles and Melissa Roxburgh come back if they have the time. However, it would also be rather great in the event we got to see some new faces, as well. Given the viewership is as enormous as it is for Tracker, we tend to think this is one of those series that a lot of people would want to be a part of. It can serve as a springboard for people to do other things!

