Duster season 2: Is it renewed, canceled? The latest

Given that tonight serves as the Duster season 1 finale, there is no better time to ponder over the future. Will we get a season 2?

If you have been reading our coverage for most of the season, then you are likely aware that we want nothing more than to see this show back for another chapter. The Josh Holloway – HBO Max show has been a total blast, with great 1970’s style, awesome characters, and fast-paced action sequences. The writing is sharp and witty, and we’ve had a chance to see a lot of great world-building in a short amount of time.

This is where we get to the unfortunate part of this article. At the time of this writing, there is no formal renewal for a season 2. Not only that, but we’re admittedly worried about it. Despite great reviews and a passionate fan base, viewers have not discovered this show for one reason or another. Is it a lack of star power? Is the story too pulpy? There are a lot of different questions we’re left to wonder since in reality, this is a show that offers a LOT of what mainstream audiences would like. It just hasn’t received a ton of press and seems to be under the radar.

With all of this in mind, the next few weeks are essential. If you love Duster and do want to see it come back for more, this is the time to tell your friends! The only way the show comes back is in the event that people watch and see the story the whole way through. Word-of-mouth is going to be essential here, especially since Max / HBO Max / whatever you want to call it has canceled shows after a short amount of time in the past. It could easily happen again. (If you watched the finale, then you already know that there is a big reason why the show needs to come back.)

