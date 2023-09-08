Tonight on The Challenge USA season 2 episode 8, we officially entered the individual game. With that, of course, came a lot of strategy.

Take, for example, Challenge veterans Bananas and Tori deciding that rather than make a big play at this point, they wanted to ensure they got no Survivor blood on their hands. With that very thing in mind, we saw Tyler and Alyssa voted as the two contestants who were in danger. After that, Tyler tried to take one for the team in working to ensure that his showmance partner did not go down to the Arena. He was confident in his abilities but, in his mind, the worst-case scenario was having to go up against Monte. (Personally, he wanted to go against Sebastian, who was close to Tori.)

So what ended up happening here? Well, that’s rather simple: He ended up having to go against Monte. It’s not what he wanted, but this was an all-out battle for survival featuring two pretty physical guys. Both were prepared, but they also still cared a lot about each other.

Here was the showdown: Too Cool For Spool. This was really a battle all about unraveling yourself on a giant spool, and then also recreating a pyramid. Being strong was a key part of success here but, in the end, it was a little bit more about endurance, balance, and being sure you take your time and not make any mistakes.

Who won?

In the end, it was Tyler who was able to make it through … but it was really close at one point. Monte got really close at one point, but his pyramid crumbled. The same goes for Tyler. This is one that went on for a REALLY long period of time but, at the end of it, Monte was the one eliminated.

