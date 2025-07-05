Poker Face season 2 spoilers: EP talks Alex role

We know that there has been one thing certainly different about the last couple of episodes of Poker Face season 2 — after all, Charlie has a friend!

At first, we weren’t sure that Alex was the sort of character who was going to stick around long-term or not. It was easy to sit back and imagine a world, after all, where the character came across more as grating than anything else. Luckily, that has proven not to be the case, especially when it comes to the dynamic that she had with Natasha Lyonne’s character on this past episode.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some more POKER FACE reviews!

Need a quick refresher? Well, within that installment we had a chance seeing Charlie work to clear Alex’s name after she was very much set up. Now, who knows what the future will hold? What we can say is that executive producer Rian Johnson was eager to see something like this for the show at this point in the season; they toyed around with it slightly with Good Buddy (Steve Buscemi), but this was another level of it.

Here is more of what the EP had to say about Patti Harrison (who plays Alex) to Deadline:

“Patti came in and was the Watson to her Holmes … [The casting came] off a suggestion on the cell phone from Clea DuVall, who was in the middle of directing her episode with Method Man—not to drop a major name.”

Ultimately, we do think that Alex has shown herself to be an interesting component and DuVall was right to suggest here. Yet, is Charlie destined to be too much of a loner? That is something that this series has to address before the end of the season.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Poker Face right now

What do you think about the role of Alex on Poker Face season 2?

Do you want her to stick around leading into a season 3? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







