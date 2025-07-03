Poker Face season 2 episode 12 (finale): How will it end?

As we look towards Poker Face season 2 episode 12 on Peacock next week, we do find ourselves in a rather unusual spot — with a cliffhanger. Episode 11 did not tie together Charlie Cale’s latest case cleanly; instead, it blew her world wide open and put someone else in danger!

Based on what we just saw, Charlie was effectively just bait for the real target coming up: Beatrix. We’re going back to one of the most iconic recurring characters we’ve seen throughout the series, and there is a race against time to make sure that she’s okay. Of course, this is a show that loves big swings, so there is a chance something crazy and unexpected could happen.

Want some more details? Poker Face season 2 episode 12 is titled “The End of the Road,” and the synopsis below sets the stage for what’s to come:

Charlie questions everything she believes in as she races to warn the target of a notorious killer before it’s too late.

For those who are wondering, there is no season 3 renewal as of this writing … but we are hardly sitting here thinking that we are bracing for the end of the show. This is one of those situations where if the end is near, it is only because Natasha Lyonne or Rian Johnson want to move on — and there is no evidence that they do. There’s certainly a chance that the finale does end in a cliffhanger and if it does, there is no real reason to be worried.

Let’s just focus on what matters the most here: That this show remains as fun and topsy-turvy as it has been all season. There have been a number of home-run episodes this season and plenty of great guest stars. Yet, even with all the critical acclaim, it still feels at times like the show should have a bigger audience.

