The Challenge USA season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The road ahead

As we get prepared for The Challenge USA season 2 episode 9 on CBS next week, we know that the game has changed. This is now an individual game with people fighting for the ability to make the finale. Are some relationships intact? Sure, but it also feels as though a few could be destined to fall apart at any given moment and honestly, we have to be prepared for that.

For now, the most important thing remains that we get a good combination of gameplay, strategy, and physical prowess, and we do feel pretty confident that this is going to happen. After all, isn’t it a big part of what we’ve seen for most of the season so far? Things have been competitive and while we don’t necessarily love all of the MTV stars coming on board this time, it has added another component to the mix and it’s hard to deny that.

Unfortunately, there is no clear synopsis out there for what lies ahead as of yet. So what did we learn courtesy of the preview for what’s ahead? Well, let’s just say that Sebastian is feeling some of the heat after getting all of the votes cast against him. That means that he may be willing to take a few risks that other players are not, but doing this sort of thing comes with its fair share of consequences. Is he really ready for that? He better be, since the blowback could be extreme.

Meanwhile, Tyler and Alyssa are at this point somewhat on an island. Just consider for a moment here that these two are the only remaining Big Brother players who do not have a prior connection to the franchise. With Monte gone, they lost what little other protection that they had within the game.

