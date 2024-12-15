The Morning Show season 4 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

If you are out there hoping to get news on The Morning Show season 4 in the relatively near future, we are at least a step closer. After all, production for the latest chapter of the Jennifer Aniston – Reese Witherspoon series has officially wrapped!

In a recent post on Instagram, production company Hello Sunshine officially confirmed that the cast and crew are done — and shared a number of clips featuring some of them! There is clearly a lot of enthusiasm behind the scenes, but does that mean that we will actually be seeing it at some point in the near future?

Unfortunately, this is where we have to swoop in and say that The Morning Show being done with production does not mean, at all, that it is about to be coming back on the air. Would that be nice? 100%, but we tend to think that a little bit of patience will be required getting from point A to point B. There is still editing to be done, and that’s without even mentioning whatever Apple TV+ is looking at from a promotional standpoint. It could be late spring or summer before we venture into the halls of UBA once more.

As for what we know about season 4 right now, the simplest thing is that it is going to revolve, at least in part, around some sort of election. Our hope here is that we’re going to be seeing Bradley and Alex actually work together more, as the fragmented nature of season 3 made it a little bit more frustrating to watch. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are the stars, so why not highlight them as much as possible?

