Doctor Who season 16 renewal: A July 2025 update

Is there any chance that we are going to learn more about Doctor Who season 16 between now and the end of July?

At this point, several weeks have transpired since the end of season 15 and, as a result of that, we like to think there are at least some conversations being had! Unfortunately, we are still in a place where the show is moving forward at an extremely slow pace.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

First and foremost, the top priority for BBC One has to be finding a way to secure a streaming partner, which at the moment is certainly not secure. This is one of those things that you do have to figure out since it feels like Disney+ is not going to be bringing the show back for more.

From there, you then have to figure out what the story is going to be, let alone when filming will begin. We know that once upon a time, showrunner Russell T. Davies noted that he had the entire next season put together for Doctor Who. However, was that before Ncuti Gatwa exited? Remember that the end of season 15 was not what was once intended, and there were parts of it filmed earlier this year in order to accommodate that change.

Ultimately, let’s just say that there is at least a small chance that we get some season 16 news before the months is over. Yet, at the same time, do not be shocked in the event that does not happen and we’re waiting until the fate. We’re talking here about a show that has to do a lot when it comes to financial arrangements and moving forward catalogs. This is the sort of stuff that can be really hard to put together.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts regarding the future of Doctor Who, including the Billie Piper twist

What are you hoping to learn about the next Doctor Who season as we move further along?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







