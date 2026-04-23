Chicago Fire season 14 finale spoilers: More on epic story ahead

As some out there may be aware, the Chicago Fire season 14 finale is slated to arrive on NBC next month — so just how insane will the overall story be?

Well, the best way seemingly to kick things off here is stating the following: There are going to be a number of other twists and turns ahead, as well as one of the more epic rescue situations you have had a chance to see so far. What that ultimately looks like remains to be seen, but in true show fashion, we imagine that the cast and crew are going to go big.

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Speaking on this further in a recent chat with TV Insider, here is some of what Jocelyn Hudon had to say about what is to come:

“The finale’s crazy. There’s some fire. It’s an epic finale episode, and I think the fans will be very happy with it or excited by it or entertained by it at least.”

It also certainly seems like there is going to be a big cliffhanger at the end of the finale, not that this is all that much of a surprise to anyone out there. Chicago Fire has been renewed already for a season 15 and we tend to think that so long as the series is in the good graces of NBC, there is no reason for the powers-that-be to not swing for the fences to a certain extent. They want to ensure that everyone continues to watch and remains excited for what lies ahead, so why wouldn’t they keep pushing to deliver some jaw-droppers? It could be a character in grave danger, or something completely different outright.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire right now

What are you most eager to see moving into the Chicago Fire season 14 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

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