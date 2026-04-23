NCIS season 23 episode 19 spoilers: Parker’s sister returns!

For those who are not aware as of yet, NCIS season 23 episode 19 is airing on CBS come May 5, and it is notable for a couple of reasons. Take, for starters, the fact that it is the penultimate story of the season! Whatever happens here is potentially going to carry over to the finale, and we are certainly curious about that.

As for notable guest stars, “Deal with the Devil” is also going to be interesting given that Nancy Travis is coming back as Alden Parker’s sister, hinting of course at some personal conflict. Does that mean that Gary Cole’s character will be front and center for the finale? If nothing else, there is a chance of that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other TV reactions and reviews!

If you do want to get a few more details now for what is to come, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 23 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Deal with the Devil” – As a secret immunity deal threatens to let a man walk free, Parker fights to keep the case alive. But when his estranged sister (guest star Nancy Travis) suddenly appears – and buried family wounds resurface – the battle for justice becomes deeply personal, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, May 5 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Nancy Travis guest stars as Parker’s sister, Navy Vice Admiral Harriet Parker.

Given that so much of this season of the show has been about sweeping changes, it feels fair to say that we could be seeing more of that come finale time. As for what exactly that looks like, though, let’s just say that remains to be seen.

Related – Be sure to learn more now entering the NCIS season 23 finale

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 19 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







