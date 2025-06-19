Doctor Who season 16: Former star on Billie Piper twist

At the end of the Doctor Who season 15 finale, the producers behind the scenes threw a rather huge curveball at all of us. Basically, they gave a number of corporate entities a great reason to renew the show! Ncuti Gatwa regenerating into Billie Piper was seemingly a late addition to the story, but questions remain as to whether she is a new Doctor or someone else entirely. The credits at the end of the finale only stoked the speculation further.

Unfortunately, we are probably going to wait a long time to get answers –but it is worth noting that some other people out there are just as confused as we are.

Speaking about this entire situation a little bit further per Starburst Magazine, here is what former Doctor Peter Davison had to say:

“I don’t know what Billie Piper is doing … I have just read about it, and I don’t know what it’s about. It’s a completely mad idea.

“I don’t think she is the Doctor. I think it’s kind of just a hand grenade thrown into the final episode to try and go, ‘Whoa, what’s this?’ And then it’s almost like, ‘Get out of that.’ … I thought she was a fantastic companion, but she’s got a great career, and she’s got options galore. I don’t know why she would voluntarily choose to go back to Cardiff for a year.”

Personally, we tend to think there are good reasons for it. While being on Doctor Who is an incredibly demanding and time-consuming job, there is little question to us that there are very few other careers quite like it! Also, being the second female Doctor in the history of the show would be exciting if the show goes that route, especially since she was a companion first.

Still, we’ll be shocked if that is the direction the team goes in. Time will tell.

