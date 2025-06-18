Doctor Who season 16: EP discusses uncertain future further

At the time of this writing, it remains unclear whether or not we are going to see a Doctor Who season 16. Are we still confident? Well, to a certain extent.

If we were to gauge the future based on the data we have seen so far, it feels likely that the Disney+ partnership is not likely to continue. However, we do think that the stories of declining UK ratings on BBC One are a bit overblown. For starters, the British TV press has blown things out of proportion with this show in the past, and it feels like there are stories that have been written about the franchise’s declining ratings for the past 10+ years. The real truth is that this show is not appointment viewing for a lot of people in the way it once was; they may still watch, but it is after the fact or via streaming.

Ultimately, all Doctor Who showrunner Russell T. Davies can acknowledge at present is that there may be a future, but it could take a lot of time to get there. Writing in the latest edition of the show’s magazine (per Doctor Who TV), here is what the producer had to say:

“Changes were made as we went along [last season], as with any show, but this order stayed, and flourished, as Ruby’s time-lost life at Christmas circled round to Poppy’s time-lost life, and two foundlings found each other so they could find a home for a third, little Joe Sunday, all heading towards… The End.

“No, not the end, don’t be mad. Doctor Who will never end! … We don’t know what’s happening yet, and while everyone works that out, I’ll take a pause on this page. Thanks for reading.”

Our general feeling at the moment is that the larger BBC entities will try to work in order to find another global streaming partner, and there could be some who are interested. Even if a season 16 with a new Doctor had a lower budget, we tend to think that at the same time, it has been flexible here before.

