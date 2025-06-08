Doctor Who season 16: Billie Piper ‘comments’ on return

At this point, it is hardly much of a secret that Billie Piper is returning to Doctor Who. Sure, it may be uncertain if she is playing The Doctor, but the producers ended the season 15 finale in the way that they did for a reason. They want you wondering about this stuff, and that makes us all the more curious for whatever they are presently cooking up.

So what can Piper say regarding the future at present? Ironically, to figure this out, we have to look more towards the past…

In the recent Doctor Who Unleashed special, Piper actually hinted at her return to the franchise without confirming it — as the news was not out of the bag and host Steffan Powell noted that he and the team were not privy to her return:

Yeah, I would come back. What’s funny is that I never feel like I’ve left Doctor Who because there is this huge Doctor Who afterlife, which is, obviously people still really want to talk about it, it’s a massive fandom so we do conventions and we meet lots of the fans, and there’s always features and it’s always on the TV on some channel and a new generation pick it up. So it never feels like it’s over like it does with all the other jobs I’ve done. So coming back is really good fun … I would do it, but I still feel like I’m in it, just a lot older.”

Our general feeling is that Piper’s return was designed to keep fans of the franchise engaged through what could be a rather long and brutal hiatus that stretches out over a considerable amount of time. Just remember for a moment here that Disney+ has to determine whether they want to be a part of future seasons and if not, BBC One needs to pivot. We do think the series will return no matter what, but it could be 2027 at the earliest.

How are you feeling at present when it comes to Billie Piper’s exit from Doctor Who?

