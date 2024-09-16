The Morning Show season 4 spoilers: Billy Crudup on Cory’s future

Billy Crudup ended up being one of the big winners at the Emmys tonight for The Morning Show — so why not celebrate a season 4 tease, as well?

While we would argue that the third season had its fair share of peaks and valleys, it also ended with a lot of futures left hanging in the balance. After all, Alex was looking to transform into more of a mogul, while Bradley’s career was left hanging in the balance after a visit to the FBI with her brother. Meanwhile, Cory found himself adrift after seemingly having such a stable and promising career for so long.

So what is going to be coming up for Cory at this point? While Crudup cannot give away too much, he did share the following to Deadline:

“I thought that was one of the things that was most enjoyable about playing [the character]. He never got down on himself, because he always had the confidence that he would, in the end, prevail very quick in his maneuvering … So to face the daunting task of what comes next, I have left that to the writers, and they have delivered something very interesting. We’re in the middle of shooting it now, so I can’t divulge it, but it’s new terrain for Cory, and it’s exciting to play.”

Cory has been one of the most entertaining constants of the series for the bulk of its run, mostly because of the fact that he has confidence that at times, borders on arrogance. He also has had a lot of privilege in his life. There is going to be a lot of fun that comes with seeing him handle adversity on this level, as it has never really been something that has dealt with in his professional career.

