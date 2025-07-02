Fire Country season 4 premiere date: A July 2025 update

With today marking the start of July, is good news finally around the corner when it comes to Fire Country season 4?

First and foremost, we certainly think that if a network TV show needs some good news, it is probably this one. Remember here that Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela) is confirmed to be exiting as a series regular, and there are reports as well about Billy Burke (Vince) doing the same. It is assumed that some new characters will be coming on board and yet, nothing has been confirmed. That should change this month as we start to hear more and more information regarding filming.

Should we also hear more info about a premiere date? The simple answer here is yes. More often than not, networks like CBS start to share premiere-date information around this time for their fall schedules, as it is imperative for them to start to build up legitimate excitement. Here in particular, you have to get people accustomed to the new normal of Fire Country and beyond just that, the one-two punch that it is meant to have with the Sheriff County spin-off show that is airing alongside it. Sure, we know Morena Baccarin as Mickey Fox … but we recognize that there are a lot of questions out there beyond her.

As for what the actual premiere date will be this fall, think somewhere from the last week of September to the first couple of weeks of October. It would be a legitimate surprise if CBS waits until after this to get the show back up and running again, and the same goes for the rest of their lineup. (Remember that they also have the Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue.)

