Fire Country season 4 spoilers: Star on life without Gabriela

There are a number of different stories worth being excited about entering Fire Country season 4 — but there are reasons to be sad. After all, signs indicate that both Stephanie Arcila (Gabriela) and Billy Burke (Vince) are poised to be exiting the show.

As of press time, Gabriela’s departure is the only one that is confirmed, and we are still in a spot where we are reeling and/or somewhat confused by it. Why get rid of someone who appeared to be so popular among fans? We know that the door is seemingly open for her to come back, but there is no guarantee that will happen anytime soon.

Speaking to TVLine, Kevin Alejandro (who plays Gabriela’s father Manny) had the following to say about losing both Gabriela, and perhaps another character following that life-or-death cliffhanger for Bode’s family:

“The finale ends with so many questions… anything in the universe could happen … I just know that the presence will be missed, and we’ll see how the community heals … Our show is about community and redemption and getting through circumstances together, and I feel that as a cast and as a show, we’re going to do that.”

In one way or another, we do feel like the odds are pretty high that we are going to get some sort of closure on Gabriela’s exit by the end of the premiere. Because she was a huge part of the series, there is ultimately no real way to push things forward without doing it head-on and then allowing the chips fall where they may.

Would we be surprised if a new character or two is introduced in season 4? Hardly, but we will have to wait and see what happens there.

What do you think we are going to see on Fire Country season 4 without Gabriela?

