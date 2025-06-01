Fire Country season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Now that we are into the month of June 2025, is there a chance that some news on Fire Country season 4 gets announced? We know that the end of season 3 was both polarizing and shocking, as it leaves a lot of questions to be answered about the future.

Our hope here is that in the weeks to come, there is a chance that some headlines on the show start to come out … and yes, that includes a premiere date.

Consider the following for a moment — typically major broadcast networks reveal their fall premiere dates either in late June or early July, and we tend to think there is no real reason for that to change now. We certainly want Fire Country to return either in late September or early October and if an exact date gets announced soon, we can at least put it on our calendar.

As for the sort of stories that are coming here, most of them have to start with what happened to Bode’s family following that cliffhanger. Our general feeling is that with Billy Burke seemingly about to exit the show, Vince is one of the characters who is dead. Meanwhile, Gabriela is also going to depart, though she was not involved in that cliffhanger. Stephanie Arcila has expressed some interest in coming back to the show at some point and honestly, we are still shocked by the fact that she is being written out at all. What is the point of that other than giving her and Bode a break?

Remember that in addition to Fire Country coming back this fall, you are also going to be seeing for the first time the presence of Sheriff Country as an actual standalone series. It remains to be seen if that ends up being as successful as the original.

