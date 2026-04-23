Survivor 50 episode 10 preview: Rick Devens’ plan & … Mr. Beast?

As we get prepared in order to see Survivor 50 episode 10 on CBS next week, why not start by diving into the overall state of the game?

At this point, we’ve seen that a lot of the people left are adaptable and in a lot of ways, they’ve had to be. So many have withstood a number of crazy twists and added / dropped allies whenever they needed to. Episode 9 was especially messy given that we got a split vote, plus then also Ozzy being targeted and a new beef being started between him and Emily Flippen.

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So where exactly are things going to go from here? Based on the preview that we saw tonight, it seems like the Mr. Beast cameo is finally going to happen. He is going to be bringing with him some sort of souped-up beware advantage, which we imagine could either be a blessing or a curse at this point in the game. (Obviously, so many of us are done with the celebrity cameos — we imagine that they are not going to be a part of season 51.)

As for what else lies ahead…

Well, it does seem like Rick Devens is prepared to unleash all sorts of chaos on the camp moving forward. He knows that he is the primary target at this point, mostly because for a lot of other players, it makes the most sense to just chip away at him / Emily and then go after each other. The new advantage could shake things up — the only other swing here is that you simply go after a player like Stephenie, who not everyone else may be overly invested in at this particular moment in time.

Related – Learn more now about the events of tonight’s Survivor 50 episode

What are you most hoping to see heading into Survivor 50 episode 10 when it arrives?

Who are you rooting for? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

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